Package bomb explosion reported at FedEx distribution center in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Package bomb explosion reported at FedEx distribution center in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDRB) - A woman was hurt after a package bomb exploded at a Fed Ex distribution center near San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio police say the box was on a conveyor belt at the plant in Shertz. That's 22 miles east of San Antonio and 73 miles south of Austin, where four other explosions have been reported.

Officials say a woman was treated for a 'possible sound injury' but was released.

Federal agents say the package is likely linked to the attacks in Austin.

