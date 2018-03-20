'Line of Duty' death benefits bill passes Kentucky House - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Line of Duty' death benefits bill passes Kentucky House



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky House passed a bill to increase 'line of duty' death benefits for spouses of police and other hazardous duty personnel.

The benefits would jump from 25% to 75% of the deceased individual's monthly average pay. Dependent children would also receive a share.

If a spouse remarries, the person would still get up to 25% of the benefits.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.

