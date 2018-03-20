Milwaukee Brewers pay homage to classic "The Sandlot"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Players from MLB franchise the Milwaukee Brewers reenacted their favorite scene from the movie "The Sandlot" in a now viral video.

The team posted the video to its social media accounts, and now it has millions of views.

In the video, the players dress up like "Sandlot" characters and acted out their favorite scene line-by-line. The scene is when the character 'Ham' hits the ball over the fence, and behind the fence is the giant dog named 'Beast'.

In the Brewers version, 'Beast' is a much smaller dog.

The team decided to make the video as a tribute to "The Sandlot", which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in April.

