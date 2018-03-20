Shooting reported at a Maryland high school

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WDRB) -- Great Mills High School in Maryland was on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed.

Maryland State Police told Fox News they were responding to the incident.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools posted on social media that the "event is contained" and the Sheriff's office is on the scene.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

