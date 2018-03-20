Shooting reported at a Maryland high school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting reported at a Maryland high school

Posted: Updated:

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WDRB) -- Great Mills High School in Maryland was on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed. 

Maryland State Police told Fox News they were responding to the incident.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools posted on social media that the "event is contained" and the Sheriff's office is on the scene.

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.