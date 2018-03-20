UPDATE: Shooter dead, 2 injured after Maryland High School shooting

3 people were injured at a schooting at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WDRB) -- A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him.

St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

Cameron says a female student and a male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

All three were transported to hospitals.

The school was placed on lockdown early Tuesday and students were evacuated to Leonardtown High School to be reunified with their parents.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The FBI and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also been sent to the school.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that his office is "closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School."

"Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," Hogan wrote.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead.

The shooting also comes days before some 500,000 people were expected to march Saturday in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence and push for gun control legislation.

