Acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio declines invitation to join SCALA

Pollio cited that stance in a statement Monday announcing his decision against joining SCALA, saying he would participate at the conclusion of an ongoing state audit of JCPS “or if the group considers stepping away from that position.”More >>
Pollio cited that stance in a statement Monday announcing his decision against joining SCALA, saying he would participate at the conclusion of an ongoing state audit of JCPS “or if the group considers stepping away from that position.”More >>
The demonstration came about a week after Gov. Matt Bevin called teachers who oppose a pension reform bill that has stalled in the Kentucky Senate “selfish” and “uninformed” during an interview on Campbellsville radio station WVLC.More >>
The demonstration came about a week after Gov. Matt Bevin called teachers who oppose a pension reform bill that has stalled in the Kentucky Senate “selfish” and “uninformed” during an interview on Campbellsville radio station WVLC.More >>
Rather than hold a 17-minute walkout like other schools across the country in honor of shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as part of National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, Bullitt East invited Cosner to speak to an assembly of hundreds of students.More >>
Rather than hold a 17-minute walkout like other schools across the country in honor of shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as part of National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, Bullitt East invited Cosner to speak to an assembly of hundreds of students.More >>
About 900 duPont Manual High School students participated in the National School Walkout in honor of the 17 Florida shooting victims on Wednesday, with students across the country walking out of class for 17 minutes in memory of those lost in the Feb. 14 violence.More >>
About 900 duPont Manual High School students participated in the National School Walkout in honor of the 17 Florida shooting victims on Wednesday, with students across the country walking out of class for 17 minutes in memory of those lost in the Feb. 14 violence.More >>
Changes up for consideration include separate programs and facilities for middle and high school students as well as partnering with the district’s Academies of Louisville program to expose students to career-centric learning experiences, the district said in a news release.More >>
Changes up for consideration include separate programs and facilities for middle and high school students as well as partnering with the district’s Academies of Louisville program to expose students to career-centric learning experiences, the district said in a news release.More >>
The audit is one investigation called for in the aftermath of Mayes’ recorded comments, in which he compared instances he felt discriminated against with those experienced by African-Americans.More >>
The audit is one investigation called for in the aftermath of Mayes’ recorded comments, in which he compared instances he felt discriminated against with those experienced by African-Americans.More >>
The 60-day period will close for those hoping to open charter schools in the 2019-20 school year will end June 15, and the request for proposals will include scoring parameters for applicants, according to a JCPS news release.More >>
The 60-day period will close for those hoping to open charter schools in the 2019-20 school year will end June 15, and the request for proposals will include scoring parameters for applicants, according to a JCPS news release.More >>
It was part of a wide-ranging forum on school safety at South Central Junior- Senior High School, and Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seeyle told students that they are “the most valuable resource” in preventing others from carrying out threats.More >>
It was part of a wide-ranging forum on school safety at South Central Junior- Senior High School, and Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seeyle told students that they are “the most valuable resource” in preventing others from carrying out threats.More >>