Louisville man accused of selling pot at a JCPS school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of selling pot at a JCPS school

Posted: Updated:
Aarongton J. Livingston (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Aarongton J. Livingston (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say a teacher spotted him selling marijuana at a local high school.

It happened at Southern High School on Preston Highway, near Miles Lane, on Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Police say a teacher saw 19-year-old Aarongton Livingston make a "hand-to-hand" transaction in front of him, on the second floor of the school. When confronted, Livingston allegedly admitted to having the marijuana and selling it as his only means to survive.

Livingston was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.