Louisville man accused of selling pot at a JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say a teacher spotted him selling marijuana at a local high school.

It happened at Southern High School on Preston Highway, near Miles Lane, on Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Police say a teacher saw 19-year-old Aarongton Livingston make a "hand-to-hand" transaction in front of him, on the second floor of the school. When confronted, Livingston allegedly admitted to having the marijuana and selling it as his only means to survive.

Livingston was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

