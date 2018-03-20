UPS issues brief statement after package explodes at Texas FedEx distribution center

Hours after a package exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, a spokesman for the United Parcel Service (UPS) Worldport facility issued a brief statement, saying the logistics giant takes security very seriously.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hours after a package exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, UPS issued a brief statement, saying the logistics giant takes security very seriously.

"UPS is cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation," the company's statement read. "Due to the sensitivity of the investigation and seriousness of this matter, UPS declines to discuss any further details."

The statement was released through Jim Mayer, a Louisville-based spokesman for UPS Worldport.

A package bomb that authorities believe is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings exploded early Tuesday inside of a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio. A worker suffered minor injuries.

Four other Austin bombings have killed two people and injured four others since March 2.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.