POLICE: Louisville man physically assaulted grandparents, aunt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man physically assaulted grandparents, aunt

Mitchell McMillin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Mitchell McMillin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say physically assaulted three family members.

Mitchell McMillin, 28, was arrested Monday in the 4000 block of Dixie Highway, not far from Rockford Lane.

According to a police report, McMillin got into a "physical altercation" with his grandfather. It happened on March 2, according to officials.

Police say McMillin was inside his grandmother's car and attempting to leave. According to police, McMillin's aunt was parked behind his grandmother's car.

Authorities say McMillin began blowing the car's horn to try and get his aunt to move her car. McMillin's grandfather went outside to stop him from honking the car's horn, police say. His grandfather then unlocked the car door and reached inside to stop McMillin from honking the horn.

Investigators say McMillin hit his grandfather in the head several times. According to police, McMillin's grandmother then tried to stop the altercation. His aunt also tried to help McMillin's grandparents.

Officials say McMillin put the car in reverse and knocked the victims over with an open car door. Police say McMillin also backed into his aunt's car and caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

McMillin then got out of the car and fled, according to authorities.

The three victims were taken to U of L Hospital for treatment. Police say McMillin's grandfather had a broken shoulder blade, a large head laceration that required staples and body soreness. His grandmother sustained broken ribs, a broken collarbone, lacerations and bruising. McMillin's aunt suffered bruising and scrapes.

McMillin is charged with three counts of assault and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond.

