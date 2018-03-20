Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Sellersburg firefighters respond - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Sellersburg firefighters respond to flames at J&J Pallet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Sellersburg firefighters battled flames Tuesday morning at J&J Pallet on Miller Avenue in Clarksville.

Authorities say fire crews responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department issued the following tweet:

A spokesperson for J&J Pallet says workers returned from a morning break and discovered the fire. Wooden pallets and other inventory were destroyed.

The company says the fire would not affect operations and some employees have returned to work.

There are two buildings at the site and one of them was destroyed by flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say nine bunnies were rescued from a nearby yard and taken to an animal shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.