6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker leads to arrest of Floyd County man

Posted: Updated:
Keith Mohney (Source: Floyd County Police Department) Keith Mohney (Source: Floyd County Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.

Court records say the little girl told friends graphic details about Keith Mohney touching her private area. She also said they, "have fun and play games in his chair."

A cafeteria worker at the New Albany school overheard the conversation, talked to the child alone, and then alerted authorities.

Police say Mohney is related to the little girl and admitted to the sexual assault.

He's charged with child molestation and faces more than 15 years behind bars, if convicted.

