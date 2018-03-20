6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker leads to arrest of Floyd County man

University of Louisville students will see their student athletics fee cut in half during the coming school year, according to the school's student government association.

Student government says Louisville to cut student athletic fee in half

San Antonio police say the box was on a conveyor belt at the plant in Shertz.

A man who was performing onstage during the shooting at Cole’s Place said the shooting early Saturday morning was pure chaos. Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when he heard the shots.

Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting said it was 'chaos'

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

The jury returned a verdict for Ronald Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.

Man accused of stabbing Kentucky boy to death found NOT GUILTY by reason of insanity

The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.

Mayor Fischer says despite weekend shooting, west Louisville club should remain open

Great Mills High School was on lockdown after a shooting.

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.

Court records say the little girl told friends graphic details about Keith Mohney touching her private area. She also said they, "have fun and play games in his chair."

A cafeteria worker at the New Albany school overheard the conversation, talked to the child alone, and then alerted authorities.

Police say Mohney is related to the little girl and admitted to the sexual assault.

He's charged with child molestation and faces more than 15 years behind bars, if convicted.

