Lexington Police prepare for UK's 'Sweet 16' tournament game celebration

Lexington Police prepare for UK's 'Sweet 16' tournament game celebration

Lexington Police are preparing for a UK victory in the NCAA tournament by warning fans to get flammable items off the streets.
Lexington Police are preparing for a UK victory in the NCAA tournament by warning fans to get flammable items off the streets. Lexington Police are preparing for a UK victory in the NCAA tournament by warning fans to get flammable items off the streets.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Police are preparing for a Big Blue victory in the NCAA tournament by removing items from streets that could be set on fire.

This is in preparation for UK's Sweet 16 game Thursday. Officials are sending letters to people who live in the "hot spot" of celebrations.

Code Enforcement officers will be going around those neighborhoods every day, according to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. 

"We go out and try to meet them, try to advise them of our plans in advance, and let them know just what the boundaries are. We let them know we're not going to interfere with them celebrating, but if things get out-of-hand, we are going to be able to take action," he said.

The police chief says rowdy fans can expect to see more police officers in the area.

