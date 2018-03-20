Life Lesson | Volunteers teach TJ Middle School students how to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Life Lesson | Volunteers teach TJ Middle School students how to tie a tie

Volunteers helped students at TJ Middle School learn to tie a tie in annual event. Volunteers helped students at TJ Middle School learn to tie a tie in annual event.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning to tie a necktie can be a rite of passage, but not every young man has the opportunity to learn this life lesson.

So 100 Louisville men stepped up to teach boys at Thomas Jefferson Middle School how to tie a proper knot. 

The yearly event recruits positive male role models including doctors, lawyers, police officers and firemen. 

During that quick interaction, organizers hope conversations take place, uplifting and encouraging each child. About 1,000 ties are donated to the nearly 500 kids who participate. 

Ricky Owens says the students appreciate the experience. 

"They're excited to be able to walk away with something. They're excited to be able to learn something. Just in a five-minute time period, we teach them how to tie the tie. And then you'll see them, they'll come back and they're retying their tie because that's important to them."  

Students are also given a book and take a pledge to read every day. 

