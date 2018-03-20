RiverLink expands amnesty program for unpaid tolls, late fees

The 14-count indictment alleges wire fraud and identity theft.More >>
Great Mills High School was on lockdown after a shooting.More >>
The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.More >>
The jury returned a verdict for Ronald Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.More >>
Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.More >>
A man who was performing onstage during the shooting at Cole’s Place said the shooting early Saturday morning was pure chaos. Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when he heard the shots.More >>
San Antonio police say the box was on a conveyor belt at the plant in Shertz.More >>
University of Louisville students will see their student athletics fee cut in half during the coming school year, according to the school's student government association.More >>
Drivers with unpaid tolls and late fees could reap “substantial savings” by signing up for RiverLink accounts that use transponders and stop getting bills in the mail.More >>
“How is this not tampering with physical evidence?” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson asked twice in court on Wednesday after learning about the issue. “I have a tremendous concern about that. … You can’t make this stuff up.”More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
New West LLC, which Kentucky hired on behalf of both states in 2014, owes $17,000 and interest to In.Mode Marketing of Louisville for managing RiverLink social media, In.Mode alleges in court documents.More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
