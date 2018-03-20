Indianapolis paramedics see ODs from bug spray-laced drugs

The 14-count indictment alleges wire fraud and identity theft.More >>
Great Mills High School was on lockdown after a shooting.More >>
The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.More >>
The jury returned a verdict for Ronald Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.More >>
Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.More >>
A man who was performing onstage during the shooting at Cole’s Place said the shooting early Saturday morning was pure chaos. Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when he heard the shots.More >>
San Antonio police say the box was on a conveyor belt at the plant in Shertz.More >>
University of Louisville students will see their student athletics fee cut in half during the coming school year, according to the school's student government association.More >>
