Bill delays replacement of ISTEP exam in Indiana schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The often-criticized ISTEP exam will likely stay in place for two more years for Indiana high schoolers.

A bill approved by the General Assembly delays the switch until spring 2022, when high school juniors will instead be tested with a national college entrance exam, such as the SAT or ACT.

Officials say keeping the 10th grade ISTEP exam for now is more practical than creating a new test for two years.

The ISTEP exam faced complaints about length of testing time and the wait for results.

Elementary and middle schools students will start a new test called Indiana's Learning Evaluation Readiness Network (ILEARN) next spring.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.