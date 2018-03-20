Bill delays replacement of ISTEP exam in Indiana schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The often-criticized ISTEP exam will likely stay in place for two more years for Indiana high schoolers.
A bill approved by the General Assembly delays the switch until spring 2022, when high school juniors will instead be tested with a national college entrance exam, such as the SAT or ACT.
Officials say keeping the 10th grade ISTEP exam for now is more practical than creating a new test for two years.
The ISTEP exam faced complaints about length of testing time and the wait for results.
Elementary and middle schools students will start a new test called Indiana's Learning Evaluation Readiness Network (ILEARN) next spring.
