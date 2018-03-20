Jury recommends prison sentence for man who stabbed a 6-year-old Kentucky boy to death

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has recommended a sentence of 20 years for a man who stabbed a 6-year-old Kentucky boy to death.

The recommended sentence was handed down Tuesday afternoon for Ronald Exantus, according to WKYT.

On Monday night, Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

The jury recommended two 10-year sentences for second-degree assault to run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

He was also sentenced to one year for fourth-degree assault, which will run concurrently. This is the maximum recommendation the jury could give.

Exantus was charged murder, burglary and assault in the death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton. Exantus was arrested after breaking into a home in Versailles on Dec. 7, 2015 and stabbing Logan to death, as he slept. Exantus admitted that he did not know the child.

The boy cried out during the attack and woke his sister. Logan's father tackled Exantus, and held him down until police arrived.

After 12 hours of deliberations, a jury returned the verdict for Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.

During the six day trial, the defense argued Exantus was insane at the time of the crime.

The defense argued that Exantus' mind was trapped in a nightmare, but both the defense and prosecution admitted that Exantus killed the boy.

Exantus is scheduled to be formally sentenced on April 24 at 10 a.m. in Woodford County.

