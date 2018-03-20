POLICE: U of L employee arrested for distributing 'hundreds' of child porn images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville employee has been arrested after police say he distributed child pornography online, and openly expressed a desire to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Christopher Lee Dresing was arrested Tuesday at U of L's campus.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch say Dresing distributed "hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation," with the majority of them showing children less than two years of age.

"Chats that were captured stated the subject wants to adopt a child and actively abuse children under two years of age," the arrest report states.

Dresing was taken into custody and charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

John R. Karman III, a spokesperson for the University of Louisville, says Dresing is an administrative assistant who works in the Ekstrom Library.

"We were disappointed to learn that an employee allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct," Karman said, in a written statement. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the Kentucky State Police investigation. We will cooperate fully with authorities as they investigate the case."

