Kentucky Senate budget plan strips out tax increases on cigarettes and opioids approved by the House

Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee passed its version of the two-year state budget Tuesday, which will set up a tug-a-war with the House.

The House version of the budget called for a 50-cent per pack increase in the cigarette tax, and a 25-cent per dose tax on opioid prescriptions. The money was to be used to restore cuts to education proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

But the proposed Senate budget plan stripped out those tax increases.

“There simply is not the support to do one-off tax increases in this chamber,” said Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill).

The lack of new revenue frustrates the President of the Kentucky Education Association, especially since tax reform seems unlikely this session.

“We were encouraged that the House was at least trying to make those courageous decisions and provide some new streams of revenue,” Stephanie Winkler said. “It doesn't look like this version includes those things.”

The Senate plan does fully fund the pension systems, but it also restores many of the 6.25-percent budget cuts that Bevin wanted.

“A lot of the same programs saw the 6-and-a-quarter percent reduction, but we were able to add some things in there,” McDaniel said.

Indeed, the Senate budget bill does find savings elsewhere in order to fund most K-12 education programs, including student transportation. It sets base funding for education at $3,984 per pupil, which is more than Bevin wanted but slightly less than the House.

The Senate proposal also includes pay raises for Kentucky State Police crime lab employees and for social workers. It also includes funding for the Poison Control Center at Norton Hospital.

The Senate plan eliminates funding for private prisons, which Bevin has proposed to relieve overcrowding. McDaniel said there are still available beds in county jails. The jails would be required to prioritize state inmates over federal prisoners.

The Senate bill wants to put more police officers in public schools by making it less expensive to hire them. It would let local law enforcement agencies rehire retired police as school resource officers without having to pay for their retirement and health insurance. It would also allow state troopers to take second jobs as school resource officers.

The budget plan passed the committee easily, though some Democrats passed and voiced concern about the cuts and the lack of new revenue.

“It appears to me more of a step backward as opposed to a step forward," said Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville). "I'm hopeful that we can have a serious discussion about what can be done to move forward."

The next stop is a vote in the full Senate, then a conference committee of House and Senate leaders will try to hammer out a compromise.

Lawmakers must pass a final budget by April 28 to be able to override any possible vetoes by Bevin.

