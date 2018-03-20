Winter storm warning puts road crews on alert - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winter storm warning puts road crews on alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first day of spring brings what's hopefully the last snow of the season. 

A winter storm warning went into in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for Louisville and much of the surrounding area. 

With a forecast for a measurable snow set, Kentuckiana road crews planned their attack. Major arteries and thoroughfares are always a top concern. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for the Gene Snyder Freeway, Watterson Expressway and Interstates 64, 71 and 65, and it already has detailed plans ready to go to keep the roads clear. 

Salt truck drivers will be working extended 16-hour shifts. 

While this isn't projected to be a huge winter weather event, KYTC spokeswoman, Andrea Clifford says precautions have to be taken.

"We know that the bulk of the issues would probably be during the overnight into the morning rush hour. We want to have everything in the best shape as possible depending on what we get," Clifford said. 

Clifford says this late winter blast doesn't affect KYTC's budget or salt supply, but it does take crews off other roadwork, including important spring pothole patching.

