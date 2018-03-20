Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new concept

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Every restaurant in the Louisville-based chain is getting a total makeover, including the outside, dining room, kitchen, drive-thru and menu. In addition to fried food, it will also serve grilled seafood.

“It's the first time we've put grills in to Long John Silver's,” CEO James O’Reilly said.

The restaurant at the corner of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road is one of the first in the country to try the new concept.

“We call this the flagship of our fleet,” President Brian Unger said.

Eventually, every Long John Silver’s will be re-branded, but the transition will be slow.

O’Reilly said Louisville will see one more restaurant with the new concept within the next year, and 10 have already opened nationwide. He added the next closest updated Long John Silver’s is in Bedford, Indiana.

The restaurant has a new drive-thru with a new digital menu and confirmation board. The speaker system is louder and clearer than before, according to company officials.

“This truly is an innovation for our brand,” Unger said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

