Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new concept

The post on Twitter by Republican Carl B. Nett and the response from the office of John Yarmuth.

GOP candidate for Ky. Secretary of State Carl B. Nett accused of social media threat to Congressman John Yarmuth.

Tweet by GOP candidate for Ky. Secretary of State implies threat to Rep. John Yarmuth

Police say the incident took place on March 2.

The jury returned a verdict for Ronald Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.

Man accused of stabbing Kentucky boy to death found NOT GUILTY by reason of insanity

Police say the school resource officer shot the armed 17-year-old at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

He allegedly told officers that selling marijuana was his only means of survival.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Every restaurant in the Louisville-based chain is getting a total makeover, including the outside, dining room, kitchen, drive-thru and menu. In addition to fried food, it will also serve grilled seafood.

“It's the first time we've put grills in to Long John Silver's,” CEO James O’Reilly said.

The restaurant at the corner of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road is one of the first in the country to try the new concept.

“We call this the flagship of our fleet,” President Brian Unger said.

Eventually, every Long John Silver’s will be re-branded, but the transition will be slow.

O’Reilly said Louisville will see one more restaurant with the new concept within the next year, and 10 have already opened nationwide. He added the next closest updated Long John Silver’s is in Bedford, Indiana.

The restaurant has a new drive-thru with a new digital menu and confirmation board. The speaker system is louder and clearer than before, according to company officials.

“This truly is an innovation for our brand,” Unger said.

