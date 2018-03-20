Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- NCAA brackets, U of L's tumultuo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- NCAA brackets, U of L's tumultuous season, UK preps to take on Kansas State

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The snow on the ground may have been a surprise on the second day of spring, but what you CAN always count on is that the NCAA Tournament will be in full swing -- and WDRB's Eric Crawford and Katie George were on-hand to talk about the latest news in the March 21 edition of Sports Page LIVE!

Sports Page LIVE begins at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Topics covered in this edition included:

  • How are Eric and Katie's brackets doing?
  • What's with all the NCAA upsets?
  • U of L women in the Sweet Sixteen!
  • UK's NCAA Atlanta Invitational
  • U of L men's tumultuous basketball season
  • Coach David Padgett's future...

Click on the video player to watch the entire program!

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.