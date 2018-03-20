Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Live Blog WDRB Sports Page Live Chat 3-21-18
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's March 21! Even though it's the day after the first day of spring, you can't count on it to be warm.

What you CAN count on is that the NCAA Tournament will be in full swing -- and WDRB's Eric Crawford and Katie George are on-hand to talk about the latest news!

Sports Chat LIVE begins at 10:30 a.m.! Topics will include:

  • How are Eric and Katie's brackets doing?
  • What's with all the NCAA upsets?
  • U of L women in the Sweet Sixteen!
  • UK's NCAA Atlanta Invitational
  • U of L men in the NIT!

We look forward to seeing you here with all of your questions!

