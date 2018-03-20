City of Jeffersontown files lawsuits against police body camera provider

The post on Twitter by Republican Carl B. Nett and the response from the office of John Yarmuth.

GOP candidate for Ky. Secretary of State Carl B. Nett accused of social media threat to Congressman John Yarmuth.

Tweet by GOP candidate for Ky. Secretary of State implies threat to Rep. John Yarmuth

The jury returned a verdict for Ronald Exantus on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.

Man accused of stabbing Kentucky boy to death found NOT GUILTY by reason of insanity

Police say the school resource officer shot the armed 17-year-old at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

He allegedly told officers that selling marijuana was his only means of survival.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown is suing a company who provided body cameras to its police department.

The lawsuit against Digital Ally, Inc. said the company was paid more than $100,000 to try out the system with several officers. The funding was covered with money seized from drug dealers.

But City Attorney Schuyler Holt said the cameras did not meet the police department’s standards.

“There were times when they would not come on, or they would come on unexpectedly," Holt said. "They might come on in an officer’s closet at home for no apparent reason."

Only a handful of officers used body cameras, and Holt does not believe the equipment failed to perform in a case where they would have made a difference.

The police department also wanted to tether the cameras to the patrol car cameras.

“We were not able to get that done," Holt said. "We worked hard. Digital Ally worked hard. This is not about saying that they’re a bad company or anything like that."

Jeffersontown is seeking money to repay what was put into the system and to replace it. The city is working to find a new vendor to provide cameras for the department.

The suit alleges breach of warranty by Digital Ally. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

