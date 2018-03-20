City of Jeffersontown files lawsuits against police body camera - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Jeffersontown files lawsuits against police body camera provider

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown is suing a company who provided body cameras to its police department.         

The lawsuit against Digital Ally, Inc. said the company was paid more than $100,000 to try out the system with several officers. The funding was covered with money seized from drug dealers.

But City Attorney Schuyler Holt said the cameras did not meet the police department’s standards.

“There were times when they would not come on, or they would come on unexpectedly," Holt said. "They might come on in an officer’s closet at home for no apparent reason."

Only a handful of officers used body cameras, and Holt does not believe the equipment failed to perform in a case where they would have made a difference.

The police department also wanted to tether the cameras to the patrol car cameras.   

“We were not able to get that done," Holt said. "We worked hard. Digital Ally worked hard. This is not about saying that they’re a bad company or anything like that."

Jeffersontown is seeking money to repay what was put into the system and to replace it. The city is working to find a new vendor to provide cameras for the department.

The suit alleges breach of warranty by Digital Ally. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

