LEWIS | U of L opens spring practice on winter-like day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tuesday felt like late season football weather, but it was the first day of spring practice for the Louisville Cardinals. The team forced inside because of rain and snow Tuesday afternoon.

"The good thing about it here we have an indoor practice facility. It was good to be able to go inside and to walk outside and see it snowing. It was nice and dry in the indoor facility, "U of L co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway said after practice.

Tuesday marked the first of fourteen practices that will culminate with the April 14th spring game at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville is trying to improve on last year’s 8-5 mark while also attempting to replace Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass aims at filling some big shoes.

"The biggest thing about the new quarterback is that he's been here for two years," Galloway said. "He's been able to sit in meetings and get as many reps as Lamar did. We have all the confidence in the world in him and know he can lead the team."

