Suspect in Austin, Texas bombings dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The suspected serial bomber in Austin, Texas is dead.

The Austin Police department says the unidentified suspect is a 24-year-old white male.

Police say they tracked the suspect to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, just outside of Austin.

Officers were waiting for the tactical team to arrive when the suspect drove off.

Police say as they were chasing the man, the suspect pulled over on the side of the road and set off a bomb inside the car. He was killed. One officer was hurt when the bomb went off.

Police are still trying to figure out if the suspect acted alone or had an accomplice.

Officials with the ATF say they are concerned there could be more bombs in the area.

The Austin Police Chief says the investigation is ongoing and they will have more information about a possible motive in the coming days or weeks.

