Suspect in Austin, Texas bombings dead

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.More >>
Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.More >>
Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>
He allegedly told officers that selling marijuana was his only means of survival.More >>
He allegedly told officers that selling marijuana was his only means of survival.More >>
The snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night sent road crews across Louisville and southern Indiana scrambling.More >>
The snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night sent road crews across Louisville and southern Indiana scrambling.More >>
The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.More >>
The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.More >>
Sign up for Snow Fox school closing text alerts, news alerts and more.More >>
Sign up for Snow Fox school closing text alerts, news alerts and more.More >>