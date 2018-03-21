1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway have reopened, after wreckage of an overturned semi were towed away. 

The driver lost control of the truck on eastbound Interstate-265 at the Interstate-65 interchange during a winter storm on Wednesday morning.  A MetroSafe supervisor says at least one person was injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

The freeway was shutdown for about three hours.

