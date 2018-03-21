1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

The snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night sent road crews across Louisville and southern Indiana scrambling.

IMAGES | Snow blankets Kentuckiana on the first day of spring

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway have reopened, after wreckage of an overturned semi were towed away.

The driver lost control of the truck on eastbound Interstate-265 at the Interstate-65 interchange during a winter storm on Wednesday morning. A MetroSafe supervisor says at least one person was injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The freeway was shutdown for about three hours.

