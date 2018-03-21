Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official

Posted: Updated:
Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar
Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the AP that the bombing suspect lived in his city, which is a suburb of Austin not far from the site of the first of four bombings.

Authorities earlier described the suspect only as a 24-year-old white man.

Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite Conditt's death.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

Authorities say Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot. They say they don't know his motives.

Adler is asking residents to continue to report anything that seems suspicious or out of place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.