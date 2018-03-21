The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

The snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night sent road crews across Louisville and southern Indiana scrambling.

IMAGES | Snow blankets Kentuckiana on the first day of spring

He allegedly told officers that selling marijuana was his only means of survival.

The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the AP that the bombing suspect lived in his city, which is a suburb of Austin not far from the site of the first of four bombings.

Authorities earlier described the suspect only as a 24-year-old white man.

Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite Conditt's death.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

Authorities say Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot. They say they don't know his motives.

Adler is asking residents to continue to report anything that seems suspicious or out of place.

