Enter to win Disney on Ice 'Follow Your Heart' tickets and meet & greet!

Disney on Ice Follow Your Heart Experience!

Enter to win The Disney on Ice Follow Your Heart Experience!

Winner Receives:

* Four (4) rink side tickets for Friday's April 6th performance of Disney on Ice's "Follow Your Heart" performance at the KFC Yum Center!

* A Meet and Greet with the Disney on Ice Characters at 5:30PM

* Various swag and gifts from Disney on Ice!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.