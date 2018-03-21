Enter to win Disney on Ice 'Follow Your Heart' tickets and meet & greet!

Disney on Ice Follow Your Heart Experience!
Enter to win The Disney on Ice Follow Your Heart Experience!
Winner Receives:
* Four (4) rink side tickets for Friday's April 6th performance of Disney on Ice's "Follow Your Heart" performance at the KFC Yum Center!
* A Meet and Greet with the Disney on Ice Characters at 5:30PM
* Various swag and gifts from Disney on Ice!
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.