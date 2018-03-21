Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she was caught selling spice out of her home -- and police say they interrupted a steady stream of customers while they were there.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police executed a search warrant at the home of 53-year-old Donna Chamberlain, in the 2800 block of South 6th Street, near Iowa Avenue, late Tuesday night.

While there, police say they found a "large amount" of "individually packaged bags" of spice on a coffee table, where Chamberlain was sitting, packaging spice and smoking it at the same time.

Spice is commonly referred to as "synthetic marijuana."

Police say they also found small plastic bags, pipes and digital scales, "indicative of trafficking spice." A search of a bedroom also revealed a loaded handgun, two large bags of marijuana and two Ecstasy pills, police say.

Chamberlain allegedly admitted to owning all of the property police recovered.

While officers were searching, six people showed up to purchase spice from Chamberlain, according to the arrest report.

Chamberlain was arrested and charged with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (spice), enhanced trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (Ecstasy).

She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

