IMAGES: Winter storm blankets Louisville and surrounding area wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES: Winter storm blankets Louisville and surrounding area with record amount of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winter storm blanketed Louisville and the surrounding area with snow on Wednesday. 

WDRB meteorologist Jude Redfield says the snow broke records with 11.6 inches by noon, according to the National Weather Service, and the snow was still falling.

The last record snow fall for March 21 was in 1885, with just 1 inch of snow, and the storm smashed that record. 

In Indiana, The National Weather Service's new snowfall map shows the storm's heaviest accumulation was 8.3 inches in the southern Indiana city of Salem, followed by 7.5 inches in Floyds Knobs.

As the snow tapers off, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked rigorously to keep roads clear, but many road crews are finding it tough to keep up. 

KYTC 's Andrea Clifford warned people to be patient and cautious.

"Even though it's just wet pavement, there's still the potential for slick spots. You have some slush out there. But we still have our drivers report back that they're treating their routes and people are passing them sometimes 50, 60 miles per hour," Clifford said. 

