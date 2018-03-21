Southern Indiana man arrested for allegedly threatening others w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana man arrested for allegedly threatening others with a machete

Posted: Updated:
Marc A. Anderson was arrested for allegedly threatening people with a machete in a gas station parking lot. Marc A. Anderson was arrested for allegedly threatening people with a machete in a gas station parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested for allegedly threatening people with a machete.

The Columbus, Indiana Police Department says in a social media post that 32-year-old Marc A. Anderson was taken into custody Tuesday evening for threatening people in a gas station parking lot. 

A witness told police that Anderson was arguing with others near the gas pumps at a Village Pantry and swinging the machete.  

Police later caught up with him and made a "high risk" traffic stop.  Anderson was taken into custody without incident.  He is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon. 

Anderson is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.