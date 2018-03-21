Southern Indiana man arrested for allegedly threatening others with a machete

Marc A. Anderson was arrested for allegedly threatening people with a machete in a gas station parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested for allegedly threatening people with a machete.

The Columbus, Indiana Police Department says in a social media post that 32-year-old Marc A. Anderson was taken into custody Tuesday evening for threatening people in a gas station parking lot.

A witness told police that Anderson was arguing with others near the gas pumps at a Village Pantry and swinging the machete.

Police later caught up with him and made a "high risk" traffic stop. Anderson was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Anderson is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

