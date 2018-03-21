WATCH LIVE | U of L's David Padgett to hold 3 p.m. news conferen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | U of L's David Padgett to hold 3 p.m. news conference

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

The topic of his news conference is not known.

The news conference comes just one day after U of L's season ended. Mississippi State pounded Louisville 79-56 in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Louisville finished its season with a record of 22-14.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

