RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself up in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him.

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men's Basketball Coach David Padgett reacted to an announcement Wednesday afternoon that he will not be retained.

His comments came during a news conference on Wednesday, that took place as a simultaneous news release was distributed by the U of L athletics department, which stated simple that "David Padgett, who has served as the University of Louisville’s interim head coach for the past six months, will not be retained as head coach moving forward with the Cardinals."

"It wasn't a surprise," Padgett said. "It's not a feeling of sadness or anything like that...they feel like it's in the best interest of them to move forward."

Padgett thanked his family, and the team in particular, citing the bond he felt with the players.

"It's something that I'll always remember and always treasure," he said.

He went on to thank interim U of L president Greg Postel, who he said gave him a chance. "He certainly didn't have to," Padgett said.

He also went on to thank former U of L Head Coach Rick Pitino, from whom he says he learned a lot, "not only playing for him, but working for him." He added that Pitino, "taught me a lot," including how to do things "in the best interests of the players."

The news conference comes just one day after U of L's season ended. Mississippi State pounded Louisville 79-56 in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Louisville finished its season with a record of 22-14.

"I went home last night, and I had more than one glass of wine -- I'm not gonna lie," Padgett said, calling the season "a learning experience." Among other things, he said he learned the importance of using time outs and substitutions effectively.

Learning to stay off the Internet was another technique he said helped him during the season.

"I didn't read hardly anything that was written about me this year," he said, calling himself, "a ghost on the Internet."

"More than anything, I learned that I have the confidence that I can do this moving forward," he said, addling that he hopes to move onto another head coaching job, though he has no announcements about his immediate future.

"It was in my DNA to become a basketball coach," he said.

He said he was amazed at the fan support both he and the team received, even after failing to make the NCAA Tournament, instead playing in the NIT.

"Moving forward, I know that fan support will continue for this team and the program moving forward."

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

"I'm gonna walk out of this room and hold my head high, because I gave this program and these players every single ounce of energy that I had."

Padgett was named the interim coach in September, after Head Coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich were fired by the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.