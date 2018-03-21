CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.More >>
Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.More >>
Louisville coach Jeff Walz hopes a late tipoff for Friday's NCAA Sweet 16 game against Stanford in Rupp Arena doesn't keep Louisville fans from attending.More >>
University of Louisville students will see their student athletics fee cut in half during the coming school year, according to the school's student government association.More >>
Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.More >>
Kentucky was too much for Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing with a 95-75 victory.More >>
While Buffalo is getting the full media darling treatment, Kentucky's players, used to the national spotlight, are focused on trying to keep the Bulls' Cinderella story from picking up momentum.More >>
Ten fun facts about the University at Buffalo -- SUNY, the University of Kentucky's second-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
