Sweet Spot Candy Shop buys Dundee Candy Shop in the Highlands

The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65

The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself up in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him.

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

POLICE: U of L employee arrested for distributing 'hundreds' of child porn images

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new concept

A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.

6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker leads to arrest of Floyd County man

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

A nearly 80-year tradition for kids in the Highlands is about to come an end.

Dundee Candy Shop opened in 1946, and owner Maria Moore said four generations of Louisvillians have come through the doors.

Customers describe the shop as a city institution. Moore has owned it for the last 13 years, but she’s soon retiring and closing up shop. This news devastated long-time customers, Moore said.

“It's definitely a staple in the community,” she said.

David Carney, the owner of Sweet Spot Candy Shop on Bardstown Road, heard Moore was closing and stopped in Tuesday to buy some of her old decorations.

“We talked for several hours,” he said.

He left with much more than decorations. He left with the store.

Dundee Candy Shop was a big part of his childhood, so Moore offered to sell it to him on the spot. They finalized the deal Wednesday afternoon.

“We plan to bring it down here and incorporate a mini Dundee Candy Store into our store,” he said.

The current Dundee Candy storefront will close, and Carney will move all the candy a few blocks down the road.

“It will be the Sweet Spot Candy Shop carrying Dundee candies,” he said.

Carney plans to keep the Dundee Candy name around his store to honor Moore and the sweet candy history on Bardstown Road.

“I like the idea of it continuing,” he said.

Moore plans to celebrate one last Easter with the store. She’ll hold a sale after Easter and close on April 30.

Sweet Spot Candy Shop plans to celebrate Easter by hosting Breakfast with the Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Free breakfast and treats will be served for kids.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.