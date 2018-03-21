Sweet Spot Candy Shop buys Dundee Candy Shop in the Highlands - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sweet Spot Candy Shop buys Dundee Candy Shop in the Highlands


Owner Maria Moore said four generations of Louisvillians have come through the doors of Dundee Candy Shop. Owner Maria Moore said four generations of Louisvillians have come through the doors of Dundee Candy Shop.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A nearly 80-year tradition for kids in the Highlands is about to come an end.

Dundee Candy Shop opened in 1946, and owner Maria Moore said four generations of Louisvillians have come through the doors.

Customers describe the shop as a city institution. Moore has owned it for the last 13 years, but she’s soon retiring and closing up shop. This news devastated long-time customers, Moore said.

“It's definitely a staple in the community,” she said.

David Carney, the owner of Sweet Spot Candy Shop on Bardstown Road, heard Moore was closing and stopped in Tuesday to buy some of her old decorations.

“We talked for several hours,” he said.

He left with much more than decorations. He left with the store.

Dundee Candy Shop was a big part of his childhood, so Moore offered to sell it to him on the spot. They finalized the deal Wednesday afternoon.

“We plan to bring it down here and incorporate a mini Dundee Candy Store into our store,” he said.

The current Dundee Candy storefront will close, and Carney will move all the candy a few blocks down the road.

“It will be the Sweet Spot Candy Shop carrying Dundee candies,” he said.  

Carney plans to keep the Dundee Candy name around his store to honor Moore and the sweet candy history on Bardstown Road.

“I like the idea of it continuing,” he said.

Moore plans to celebrate one last Easter with the store. She’ll hold a sale after Easter and close on April 30.

Sweet Spot Candy Shop plans to celebrate Easter by hosting Breakfast with the Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Free breakfast and treats will be served for kids. 



