Winter storm spotlights LG&E's need for $112 million 'automated restoration' upgrade

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The weight of the snow that fell overnight Wednesday bent branches, snapped trees and knocked out power to a swath of homes in the Highlands.

Bryan Beckley woke up to a one-two punch.

"I didn't realize how bad it was until I looked out the window," Beckley said. "I heard, like, a 'Boom!'"

The power outage forced him to dress in the dark.

"I live right up the hill at Yorktown Apartments," he said. "The whole complex is out."

Then on the way to work, he says he ended up sliding down the hill, crashing just feet from the source of the outage: a 60-foot hackberry tree that was ripped up from the root. The leaning tree closed Grinstead Drive in front of Cherokee Park as the only thing holding it up was power lines.

"We had that wet, heavy snow, and when that happens, it has the ability to weigh down tree limbs, and those get into our power lines and that's when we see these scattered outages," explained Natasha Collins, spokeswoman for LG&E.

It caused the biggest outage in Louisville, with 3,000 customers in the dark in the Highlands.

The outage comes as LG&E works to see fewer customers impacted during major weather events. Year-round teams look for sagging, as well as potentially problematic trees and power lines. The company is currently installing automated restoration equipment throughout its network.

"When you consider what it will be able to do, and put that with our system hardening, then it has the potential to have a great impact," Collins said.

Currently when outages like the one in the highlands occur, repairs crews go out and manually reroute the electricity until the line is fixed -- but automated restoration takes out the middle man.

"It is essentially able to identify when an outage occurs within our system, to locate that, to isolate that outage, and then to restore service, or limit as many people as possible from being impacted," Collins said.

It's part of a $112 million LG&E upgrade. The project is expect to take up to five years to complete. In the meantime, the company's repair guys helped Beckley out of a jam pushing his car back onto the road.

"I'm very surprised," he said. "I didn't expect to see more snow. It's like a December day today."

He's hoping to put this dark day in his reviewable mirror. Repairs crews reopened Grinstead Wednesday evening.

