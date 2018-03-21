VIDEO | Vince Tyra talks about David Padgett's departure and future of U of L basketball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim Athletics Director Vince Tyra held a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Cardinals' campus practice facility, hours after David Padgett announced he wouldn't be retained as head coach of the men's basketball team.

After a meeting with Tyra earlier Wednesday, Padgett said he would move on and look for his next opportunity in coaching. Padgett led the Cardinals to a 22-14 record, culminating with a loss Tuesday night in the NIT quarterfinals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tyra thanked Padgett for what he was able to accomplish this season and took questions about the process of hiring a permanent athletics director and men's basketball coach.

