Spring snow storm not that rare, but not that common

Snow plows worked around the clock to clear the roads.

Sledding on a snow day with a pizza sled is the ultimate way to go down a hill.

Many families took advantage of the snow day by going sledding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The start of spring is usually the time to plant flowers or mow the grass. Not this year.

Wrecks, power outages, and significant snow have taken over greater Louisville.

"I really was not expecting this," a New Albany resident said.

The calendar may say we're supposed to be past it, but "mother nature" had other plans.

"This was a record breaking day both yesterday and today," explained WDRB Meteorologist, Katie McGraw.

There are those who love it and others thinking, "is this normal?"

We looked into it with the help of the WDRB Weather team and National Weather Service. A little digging into the record books shows there are three times serious snow has hit this late in the season. Here's what we found:

On March 31, 1887: 1 foot of snow blanketed the area.

March 23-24, 1968: 12.4 inches of snow fell

March 19-20 1996: There were 9.9 inches of snow

Now the question is, are we done until at least November? "If the set up is right, we could potentially see more wintry weather," said McGraw.

You can never say never when you call Kentuckiana home.

