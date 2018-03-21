LMPD Ninth Mobile Division donates nearly 4,000 pounds of food in honor of fallen officer Nick Rodman

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

The donation had special meaning to LMPD and the center, because it honored fallen officer Nick Rodman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Ninth Mobile Division donated thousands of pounds of food to the Center for Women and Families in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, giving back to the community they’ve sworn to protect.

The Ninth Mobile and Kentucky Harvest get together once a month to deliver donations to a local group. On Wednesday, the truck arrived to the Center for Women and Families packed with nearly 4,000 pounds of food. The center was only expecting around 2,000 pounds.

Detectives lined up and unloaded box after box of food into the center’s kitchen. In all, the officers unloaded around 2,500 pounds of food. The rest left in the truck was taken to another shelter in town.

“It’s something that we’re very passionate about,” Det. Kelly Hanna said. “...giving back to our community and helping those that are in need.”

Jeanine Triplett, the center’s vice president of development and communications, said Wednesday’s donation will go a long way for the center, which shelters and feeds around 80 people on average every day.

And the donation has a special meaning to LMPD and the center. It was to honor fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who died in the line of duty almost one year ago.

“Nick left a legacy as far as helping domestic violence victims,” Lt. Jerry Huckleberry said. “...giving them safe passage here to the Center for Women and Families and then also buying them meals.”

Triplett said Rodman was “instrumental in going above and beyond” for some of their clients.

“He would always call our crisis center to get opinions,” Triplett said. “Our crisis staff knew him. And so when we lost him, it was really felt here at the center. So the fact that they come back and continue to do this in his honor means a great deal to us as well.”

When the Ninth Mobile Division delivered food to the center last April, staff surprised detectives with a plaque in honor of Rodman's life and service. It still hangs in the dining hall.

The Ninth Mobile Division is looking for other groups to partner with. If you would like to get involved, call 574-LMPD and ask to speak with Huckleberry with the Ninth Mobile Division.

