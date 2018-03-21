LMPD Ninth Mobile Division donates nearly 4,000 pounds of food i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Ninth Mobile Division donates nearly 4,000 pounds of food in honor of fallen officer Nick Rodman

The donation had special meaning to LMPD and the center, because it honored fallen officer Nick Rodman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Ninth Mobile Division donated thousands of pounds of food to the Center for Women and Families in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, giving back to the community they’ve sworn to protect.

The Ninth Mobile and Kentucky Harvest get together once a month to deliver donations to a local group. On Wednesday, the truck arrived to the Center for Women and Families packed with nearly 4,000 pounds of food. The center was only expecting around 2,000 pounds.

Detectives lined up and unloaded box after box of food into the center’s kitchen. In all, the officers unloaded around 2,500 pounds of food. The rest left in the truck was taken to another shelter in town.

“It’s something that we’re very passionate about,” Det. Kelly Hanna said. “...giving back to our community and helping those that are in need.”

Jeanine Triplett, the center’s vice president of development and communications, said Wednesday’s donation will go a long way for the center, which shelters and feeds around 80 people on average every day.

And the donation has a special meaning to LMPD and the center. It was to honor fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who died in the line of duty almost one year ago.

“Nick left a legacy as far as helping domestic violence victims,” Lt. Jerry Huckleberry said. “...giving them safe passage here to the Center for Women and Families and then also buying them meals.”

Triplett said Rodman was “instrumental in going above and beyond” for some of their clients.

“He would always call our crisis center to get opinions,” Triplett said. “Our crisis staff knew him. And so when we lost him, it was really felt here at the center. So the fact that they come back and continue to do this in his honor means a great deal to us as well.”

When the Ninth Mobile Division delivered food to the center last April, staff surprised detectives with a plaque in honor of Rodman's life and service. It still hangs in the dining hall.

The Ninth Mobile Division is looking for other groups to partner with. If you would like to get involved, call 574-LMPD and ask to speak with Huckleberry with the Ninth Mobile Division.

