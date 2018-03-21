Supporters believe Gov. Bevin could soon sign bill aimed at help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Supporters believe Gov. Bevin could soon sign bill aimed at helping people fight rare disease

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supporters of a proposed bill headed to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk could save lives.

Senate Bill 7, which would provide help for people fighting rare diseases in the state, cleared unanimously in both the Kentucky House and Senate this week. The bill would create a rare disease advisory council, trust fund and provide research and treatment.

The advisory council would be made up of legislators, doctors, patients and caregivers, and supporters say it doesn't cost the state any money.

Watch the video above to see a testimonial from someone pushing for the bill who is suffering from a rare disease.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.