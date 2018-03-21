Hardin County Sheriff's Office using new tool to dispose of dang - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County Sheriff's Office using new tool to dispose of dangerous drugs

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward Hardin County Sheriff John Ward

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hardin County Sheriff’s office has a new in disposing of dangerous drugs.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear dropped off 250 Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches, which are part of a statewide push by Beshear to make drug disposal safer, allowing for deputies to render what could be dangerous drugs, safe.

“Years ago, you didn't worry about touching the drugs when you're handling or searching someone,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said. “But now, with fentanyl and different drugs, you have to be very careful.”

The chemical compound can break down any narcotics once mixed with water. The process takes less than 60 seconds.

“It will allow us to get rid of dangerous drugs in the field without taking them to another location,” Ward said.

Ward plans to distribute the pouches to deputies to begin using on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

