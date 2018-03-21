Hardin County Sheriff's Office using new tool to dispose of dangerous drugs

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hardin County Sheriff’s office has a new in disposing of dangerous drugs.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear dropped off 250 Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches, which are part of a statewide push by Beshear to make drug disposal safer, allowing for deputies to render what could be dangerous drugs, safe.

“Years ago, you didn't worry about touching the drugs when you're handling or searching someone,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said. “But now, with fentanyl and different drugs, you have to be very careful.”

The chemical compound can break down any narcotics once mixed with water. The process takes less than 60 seconds.

“It will allow us to get rid of dangerous drugs in the field without taking them to another location,” Ward said.

Ward plans to distribute the pouches to deputies to begin using on Wednesday.

