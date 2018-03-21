NuLu Bock Fest moved to Saturday, March 31, because of snow storm

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.More >>
Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>
In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.More >>
The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.More >>
