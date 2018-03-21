NuLu Bock Fest moved to Saturday, March 31, because of snow storm

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65

1 injured as semi overturns on eastbound I-265 at I-65

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

POLICE: U of L employee arrested for distributing 'hundreds' of child porn images

POLICE: U of L employee arrested for distributing 'hundreds' of child porn images

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new concept

Louisville-based Long John Silver's tests the water with new concept

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.

A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.

6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker leads to arrest of Floyd County man

6-year-old's conversation overheard by school cafeteria worker leads to arrest of Floyd County man

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Because of this week's snow storm, NuLu Bock Fest has been moved to Saturday, March 31.

The free festival between the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street will feature live music, 13 breweries, the first-ever Wurst Fest and the ever-popular goat racing.

Below is the full schedule for Saturday:

Noon - Blessing of the beers and goats

12:30 p.m. - Kentucky Guild of Brewers Goat Race

12:45 p.m. - Louisville Folk School takes the stage

1:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Race No. 1

2:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Race No. 1

3 p.m. - Hot Brown Smack Down takes the stage

3 p.m. - Baby Goat Race No. 2

4 p.m. - Adult Goat Race No. 2

5:15 p.m. - The Bang Bangs take the stage

5:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Winner Race

6:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Winner Race

7 p.m. - Festival Ends, Official After Party is at Against The Grain on Main Street

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.