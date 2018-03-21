NuLu Bock Fest moved to Saturday, March 31, because of snow stor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NuLu Bock Fest moved to Saturday, March 31, because of snow storm

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Because of this week's snow storm, NuLu Bock Fest has been moved to Saturday, March 31.

The free festival between the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street will feature live music, 13 breweries, the first-ever Wurst Fest and the ever-popular goat racing.

Below is the full schedule for Saturday:

  • Noon - Blessing of the beers and goats
  • 12:30 p.m. - Kentucky Guild of Brewers Goat Race
  • 12:45 p.m. - Louisville Folk School takes the stage
  • 1:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Race No. 1
  • 2:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Race No. 1
  • 3 p.m. - Hot Brown Smack Down takes the stage
  • 3 p.m. - Baby Goat Race No. 2
  • 4 p.m. - Adult Goat Race No. 2
  • 5:15 p.m. - The Bang Bangs take the stage
  • 5:30 p.m. - Baby Goat Winner Race
  • 6:30 p.m. - Adult Goat Winner Race
  • 7 p.m. - Festival Ends, Official After Party is at Against The Grain on Main Street

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.