Unsolved Bardstown murders and missing persons cases addressed at state capitol

Sherry Ballard and her family members were introduced in Frankfort on both the House and Senate floors.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time Wednesday, Bardstown's unsolved crimes were brought to the state capitol.

Sherry Ballard and her family members were introduced in Frankfort on both the House and Senate floors hoping to raise awareness for the unsolved missing and murdered persons cases in the small Nelson County city.

“I've been wanting to get here for a long time,” said Ballard, who is leading the charge to solve the crimes.

Hand in hand, the Ballard family stood strong in front of lawmakers during the reading of the resolution on missing and murdered people.

“Sherry has suffered things that none of us can ever comprehend with her daughter missing and her husband murdered,” said District 50 Rep. Chad McCoy.

Ballard's daughter, Crystal Rogers, disappeared in July of 2015. Police say she is presumed dead. And her Husband, Tommy Ballard, was killed in November of 2016 before hunting with his grandson.

“Just people paying attention to me meant a lot today," Sherry Ballard said. "Especially this high up."

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, McCoy and District 14 Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

“Police need that one little piece of information that somebody might have that would result in solving these unsolved crimes,” Higdon said.

Both lawmakers pointed to Kentucky State Police crime data and the need for change, citing 56 percent of homicides and 53 percent of abductions are still unsolved.

“You got to think somebody knows something, right?" McCory said. "So if we could just get those people to say something, even if it is anonymous, just give us what we need to help law enforcement get this solved."

Other high-profile unsolved cases in Bardstown include the murders of mother and daughter, Kathy and Samantha Netherland, as well as Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.

“I don't want any family to go through what I have been through with this,” Sherry Ballard said.

Wednesday's stop at the state capitol, she says, is a step in the right direction, and she wants those who did this to her family to know that she will never stop until she has answers.

“Crystal, whoever took her, whoever did that to her ... They're going to know I'm never giving up," she said. "And my husband, whoever murdered him, they're going to know I'm not giving up. I will go as far as I have to to find justice for my family."

If you have any information relating to these unsolved crimes, call police.

