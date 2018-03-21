Louisville tech expert weighs in on impact of Facebook security - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville tech expert weighs in on impact of Facebook security breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facebook is addressing concerns regarding its role in a personal information scandal involving 50 million Americans and their online information.

Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of giving out the information accessed in 2013 from 300,000 Facebook users who took an online quiz. The total number of people affected could be in the tens of millions.

On Wednesday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement saying, in part, “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you ... We also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

Facebook demanded the data obtained by Cambridge Analytica be deleted from the firm, but it appears that never happened.

Drake Hatfield, a Louisville-based tech and web expert, said based on what people post on social media, it should not come as a surprise information could be compromised at some point, even from the biggest social media companies.

“On Facebook, we sign up, we pay no entry fee," Hatfield said. "The entry fee is every single thing you have ever posted is being monetized."

 It’s a breach Facebook users are cautious of but say it won’t change their social media habits.

“I guess I always assumed it was kind of an issue, but I didn’t really look at it as something super severe," Bellarmine freshman Cassidy Jackson said. "But it is kind of creepy once you think about it."

Facebook’s stock has dropped more than 9 percent since the announcement of the breach on Friday, which is a $50 billion hit.

“If we all knew everything that was being tracked on all social networks, Facebook is just one, we might actually behave very differently,” Hatfield said.

