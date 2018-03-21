Louisville tech expert weighs in on impact of Facebook security breach

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facebook is addressing concerns regarding its role in a personal information scandal involving 50 million Americans and their online information.

Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of giving out the information accessed in 2013 from 300,000 Facebook users who took an online quiz. The total number of people affected could be in the tens of millions.

On Wednesday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement saying, in part, “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you ... We also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

Facebook demanded the data obtained by Cambridge Analytica be deleted from the firm, but it appears that never happened.

Drake Hatfield, a Louisville-based tech and web expert, said based on what people post on social media, it should not come as a surprise information could be compromised at some point, even from the biggest social media companies.

“On Facebook, we sign up, we pay no entry fee," Hatfield said. "The entry fee is every single thing you have ever posted is being monetized."

It’s a breach Facebook users are cautious of but say it won’t change their social media habits.

“I guess I always assumed it was kind of an issue, but I didn’t really look at it as something super severe," Bellarmine freshman Cassidy Jackson said. "But it is kind of creepy once you think about it."

Facebook’s stock has dropped more than 9 percent since the announcement of the breach on Friday, which is a $50 billion hit.

“If we all knew everything that was being tracked on all social networks, Facebook is just one, we might actually behave very differently,” Hatfield said.

