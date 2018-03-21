Floyd County officials sign off on multi-million-dollar jail expansion and renovation funding plan

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County has signed off on a multi-million-dollar funding plan to renovate and expand its jail.

The Floyd County Council approved funding Tuesday with a 20-year bond up to $19.5 million. Sheriff Frank Loop said the overall capacity would increase by 100 from the current total of 243.

“We identified if we could add triple bunks in here instead of double bunks, we could add over 100 beds,” Loop said.

Included in the additional 100 beds is converting an outdoor recreation area into a new 48-unit cell block.

"We won't have to move any inmates out of here during the construction," Loop said. "We can keep all of our inmates, and that will save us over $1 million a year."

Loop said some of the money the county received from selling Floyd Memorial Hospital will be used to help fund the project, but the final amount is still unclear.

"We won't know until the bids come back in how much the project will be," he said. "It could very well be a lot lower than that, and then they can come back and re-size the bond to a lower number."

The building is over capacity, and the facility was designed to house fewer inmates.

“The kitchen was designed for 126 inmates. We have over 300 in here," Loop said. "So when you’re feeding a 1,000 meals a day, the kitchen is totally inadequate."

Loop acknowledged the building does not meet many new building codes and regulations.

“This reduces our litigation. It puts us in compliances with current federal and state standards, and it will put off spending $75 million for a new facility somewhere else,” he said.

Loop wants construction to begin by July. He said the work should take about nine months to finish.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.