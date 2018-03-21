LEWIS | WKU moves on to NIT Final Four - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | WKU moves on to NIT Final Four in New York City

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last time the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers appeared in the NIT Final Four, head coach Rick Stansbury was seven years away from being born. That was 1954. Now, 64 years later, WKU will head to Madison Square Garden for Tuesday’s semifinals.

No. 4 seed WKU knocked off the No. 2 seed Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 92-84. Freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth led the Toppers with 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds. He was one of five WKU players to score in double figures.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.