LEWIS | WKU moves on to NIT Final Four in New York City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last time the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers appeared in the NIT Final Four, head coach Rick Stansbury was seven years away from being born. That was 1954. Now, 64 years later, WKU will head to Madison Square Garden for Tuesday’s semifinals.

No. 4 seed WKU knocked off the No. 2 seed Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 92-84. Freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth led the Toppers with 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds. He was one of five WKU players to score in double figures.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.