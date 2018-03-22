LMPD: Louisville man shot male victim several times

Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
The man was reportedly threatening people in a gas station parking lot.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>
Ronald Exantus was charged with murder, burglary and assault in the death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton in 2015.More >>
His attorney called it "a crash course in humility." He called it "the worst two days of my life."More >>
Police say the incident took place on March 2.More >>
