LMPD: Louisville man shot male victim several times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say shot a male victim several times.

Franklin Wells, 59, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21.

According to an arrest report, Wells allegedly shot a man several times on Monday, March 19, in the area of South 24th Street and West Market Street.

Officials say LMPD First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital, where police say he underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators say the victim identified Wells as the person who shot him. The two were acquaintances, according to police.

Wells is charged with first-degree assault. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

