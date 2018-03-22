Outcry from gun advocates after YouTube blocks videos on firearms assembly, sale

A transcript of David Padgett's news conference after the announcement that he would not be retained as Louisville coach.

The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.

Grissom also said the athletics department became a “separate silo” and “governed itself with very little oversight form the (board of trustees) or the president,” a subject being reviewed by the current board.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

Gun advocates speak out about YouTube's new rule restricting videos of firearms assembly or promoting gun sales.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS) -- YouTube has announced that it now will be implementing restrictions on certain videos that feature firearms and accessories, sparking backlash from Second Amendment advocates.

Fox News reports that YouTube recently updated the company’s “policies on content featuring firearms” to prohibit “any video intending to “sell firearms or certain firearm accessories,” either directly or through links to sites that do.

According to the website, the prohibited accessories include “but may not be limited to” bump stocks, Gatling triggers, drop-in auto sears, conversion kits or any equipment that might “enable a firearm to simulate automatic fire or convert a firearm to automatic fire.”

It also mentioned that content intending to promote the sale of high-capacity magazines no longer will be allowed.

In addition to these types of videos, YouTube also will prohibit any video that “provides instructions on manufacturing” the previously mentioned firearms and accessories. Videos explaining how to install those accessories or gun modifications also will be banned.

Advocates for gun rights have slammed the media giant’s attempt to restrict content.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, which has more than 200,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel, said the new policy “provides cause for concern.”

In a statement on its website, NSSF said that move is “especially worrisome,” because it has the “potential for blocking educational content that serves an instructional and skill-building purpose.”

The statement went on to say that such restrictions “impinge on the Second Amendment,” and stifle “commercial free speech,” which is protected under the Constitution.

Another popular channel, Spikes Tactical, said in an Instagram post Tuesday that it had its account suspended for “repeated or severe violations” of the community guidelines.

The notice of suspension was posted with the caption, “the Liberal Left will slowly chip away at our freedoms and erode our rights, and the first step is to squelch our voice.”

Spikes Tactical has a following of more than 200,000 on Instagram as well.

A statement from a spokesperson at YouTube said the company “routinely makes updates an adjustments” for all policies, Bloomberg reported.

“While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories.”

The call for more restrictions comes just days before the March For Our Lives rally, which was organized by the survivors of the Parkland massacre where 17 students were killed after an alleged 19-year-old gunman opened fire.

